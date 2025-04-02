Police seeking public’s help locating missing teen out of Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.
Serenity Nieves Dokes was last seen in the area of Norwood Center around 3:15 p.m., according to police.
Serenity is on the autism spectrum according to police.
Anyone who may have information on Doke’s whereabouts is asked to call Norwood Police at 781-762-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
