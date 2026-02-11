Police seeking man, woman for stealing $800 in merchandise from Alo store in Boston

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing about $800 worth of merchandise from the Alo store on Boylston Street.

The thefts happened at about 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4 in the area of 800 Boylston St., police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Boston shoplifting suspects (Boston Police)

Police described one suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, wearing a black and white baseball hat, black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers.

Police described a second suspect as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, wearing a white winter jacket.

The Boston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

