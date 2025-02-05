Local

Police seek public’s help locating man in connection with bank robbery in Manchester, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
MANCHESTER, NH — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a bank robbery in Manchester, NH.

On February 4, around 11:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to a robbery at Granite State Credit Union, located at 1415 Elm Street. The suspect, described as a black male, entered the bank carrying a multi-colored Aldi shopping bag and wearing a maroon and white scarf over his face.

According to police, the suspect placed a note on the counter, demanded money, and placed the cash into the shopping bag before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as being between 6′2″ and 6′5″ tall with a larger build. At the time of the robbery, he wore a gray beanie cap, dark sweatshirt, sweatpants, tan shoes, and sunglasses.

A K9 unit was deployed to track the suspect but the search was unsuccessful. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspect to give Machester police a call at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

