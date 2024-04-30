Local

Police seek public’s help in identifying assault suspect in downtown Boston incident

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Police seek public’s help in identifying assault suspect in downtown Boston incident (Boston Police)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an assault in downtown Boston in February.

The man allegedly used glass in the assault, police said. The assault occurred at about 1:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in the area of 10 Post Office Square.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a blue Audi sedan.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4571.

Community members wishing to assist investigators anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read