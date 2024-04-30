Police seek public’s help in identifying assault suspect in downtown Boston incident

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an assault in downtown Boston in February.

The man allegedly used glass in the assault, police said. The assault occurred at about 1:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in the area of 10 Post Office Square.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a blue Audi sedan.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4571.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District A-1 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon in Downtown https://t.co/iOWWz6MIax pic.twitter.com/C4YhkZxD56 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 30, 2024

Community members wishing to assist investigators anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

