Police searching for vehicle that struck a 10-year-old on a bicycle in Reading

READING, Mass. — Police are searching for a vehicle that struck a 10-year-old on a bicycle in Reading on Friday night.
According to to police the hit-and-run happened around 7:19 p.m at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.
The child’s injuries were minor, but the vehicle fled north on High Street.
The vehicle is described as a white Chevy SUV. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any video footage of the area, is asked to contact Reading Police at 781-944-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
