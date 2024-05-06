Police search for suspect after man shot at party in Boston’s North End

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the North End early Sunday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 226 North Street for a report of a person shot. The victim, an adult male, was located was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A guy came in the church this morning and said did you hear about the shooting and I went like what shooting,” said Debbie Boyd who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors, who caught the terrifying moments overnight on video, tell Boston 25 that the shooting stemmed from a party at a local club near the scene.

“I heard someone walk by and say they heard a guy get shot 7 times,” said Donna McDonald who lives in the neighborhood.

No additional information was available.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

