Police: Search continues for suspect who struck cruiser, led troopers on car chase down Mass Pike

MILLBURY, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man with outstanding warrants who allegedly struck a police cruiser after a traffic stop before leading officers on a car chase down the highway Friday morning.

State Police say just before 10:15 a.m. a black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, whose registration is suspended, fled from Worcester Police and began traveling on the Route 20 Connector in Millbury.

According to officials, the 21-year-old driver from Shrewsbury is the subject of five active warrants, including two felony warrants and three misdemeanors. The suspect also allegedly has a suspended driver’s license.

As the vehicle entered the ramp onto the Mass Pike, the responding trooper activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the car. After failing to stop for the trooper, the suspect allegedly slammed on his brakes, spun around, and struck the pursuing cruiser in the driver’s side door.

The cruiser sustained minor damage and the trooper involved declined medical attention at the scene.

The suspect continued to flee in the wrong direction on the Mass Pike and evaded capture.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group