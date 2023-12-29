Police release image of suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery on Boston postal worker

BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery on a mail carrier Thursday night.

Officers responded to Talbot Street and Welles Ave in Dorchester just after 5:30 p.m. where a postal worker stated to police he was robbed at gunpoint for his mail key.

Police released a surveillance picture of the alleged suspect who fled the scene before the officer’s arrival. He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, in his late teens-early 20s, thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask.

Investigators searching for suspect who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint in Dorchester (Boston police)

Police say the mail carrier was not injured.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-11 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

