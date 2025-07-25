Police: Plymouth man arrested in connection with shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A Plymouth man has been taken into custody in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Lowell that seriously injured a man.

The Lowell Police Department announced that 26-year-old Jeremiah Constant has been charged with:

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

A&B Dangerous Weapon Severe Bodily Injury

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Favor Street to reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, then medflighted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Detectives from the Lowell Police Criminal Investigations Bureau then began investigating the shooting, where they were able to identify Constant as the suspect.

Constant was arrested on July 24. There has been no word on whether he has been taken to court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group