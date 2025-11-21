Police: phone scammers using names of active police officers while seeking money

LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police Department is putting a warning out to residents regarding several reports of scam phone calls.

Residents are receiving calls where the caller states they are a Lowell Police officer while telling the resident they owe thousands of dollars. The callers are using the names of active Lowell police officers, according to Lowell Police.

The scam calls are also spoofing the Lowell Police non-emergency line to make the call seem more legitimate, police say.

The Lowell police want residents to know that they will never call you to attempt to collect money over the phone.

Residents who receive these calls are asked to report them to the Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group