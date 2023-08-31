Police: Officers investigating stolen jet skis on Mass. lake assaulted by man who ordered dog attack

SUDBURY, Mass. — A pair of Sudbury police officers investigating a report of jet skis that were stolen from a dock on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester were assaulted by a man who also ordered a dog to attack them, law enforcement officials said.

The officers responded to Norcross Point in Shrewsbury around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a Worcester resident said he observed his jet skis tied to the side of a boat in the area, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

In an attempt to locate the jet skis in question, officers Matthew Mattero and Andrew VanWagoner launched a police vessel and located the suspicious man, who was later identified as 45-year-old Lukasz Knutelski, of Millbury, on a boat in the area between Bay View Drive and Canna Drive, officials said.

When Mattero and VanWagoner attempted to board Knutelski’s boat, he “immediately began acting erratically, yelling, and became assaultive towards the officers, including ordering a dog on board to attack the officers,” the department wrote in a statement.

During the struggle, Knutelski gained control of an officer’s taser and attacked him with it, police added. He also allegedly bit one officer before grabbing another object, pointing it at the officers, and claiming it was a gun.

Knutelski was arrested on charges including OUI liquor, attempt to disarm a police officer, aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group