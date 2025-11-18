Police officer rescues person from burning truck, driver charged with OUI

MAYNARD, Mass. — A Maynard police officer is being recognized for his actions following a crash where the vehicle caught fire.

Maynard police officer Joseph Noonan responded to Great Road shortly after 4 a.m., Sunday, after a person approached him and let him know a crash just occurred, according to police.

Once on scene, Officer Noonan located a truck crashed into a utility pole.

“While Officer Noonan was assessing the scene, he observed a small fire under the front engine bay of the vehicle beginning to form. Officer Noonan made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was alert and conscious but was not following directions,” police say.

As Officer Noonan was speaking with the driver, the flames began to grow, officials say.

Maynard vehicle fire A Maynard police officer is being recognized for his actions removing a person from a crashed vehicle that caught fire. Photo credit: Maynard Police Department.

“The vehicle quickly began to fill with smoke, and flames began to grow. Officer Noonan, through quick actions, pulled the operator from the vehicle’s window within seconds of the car becoming engulfed in flames,” police say.

Fire crews arrived on scene and put out the truck fire.

EMS evaluated the driver, who declined transport, officials say.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Tyler Curtis, 32, of Clinton. Police say he was determined to be operating the truck under the influence of alcohol.

Curtis was arrested by police, who say he is facing the following charges:

OUI Liquor

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Curtis’ arraignment was set for Monday in Concord District Court.

