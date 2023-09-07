Police officer killed, another injured in car crash in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer has died and another has been injured in a car crash in Connecticut’s capital city.

Police said one person was in custody after the accident involving a police cruiser and another car just west of downtown Hartford.

Officials have not said why the person was detained, what caused the accident, or whether the officers were chasing the other car.

The injured officer was in stable but guarded condition at a nearby hospital.

A procession of police transported the dead officer’s body from the hospital to the chief medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Police are expected to release more details later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

