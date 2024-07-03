Police in Mass. town warn residents of package thieves wearing counterfeit Amazon vests

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town are telling residents to schedule deliveries for when they’re home amid a recent rash of package thefts involving thieves wearing counterfeit Amazon vests.

Officers in Westminster are investigating multiple reports of thefts of delivered packages from FedEx and Amazon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

“These reports are very similar with a typically high-valued package being delivered and within minutes of the delivery, a suspect is seen approaching the house carrying a box or a bag and will either take the package or trade the empty box for the item that was delivered,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out for suspicious people and vehicles.

“If you are planning to receive a package containing a high-valued item, try to make it so the delivery is directly exchanged or schedule deliveries when you are home,” the department recommended.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Westminster police.

