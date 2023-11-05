Police: Man arrested in connection with death investigation in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME — Maine state police are investigating a death in Lewiston where an arrest has been made.

According to State police, on Friday, November 3, around 7:30 p.m., an adult male was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. The man identified as 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte of Lewiston later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

On Saturday police obtained an arrest warrant for murder for 36-year-old Jerry Thibodeau of Lewiston.

Around 5 p.m. Lewiston Police located Thibodeau at a residence on Sabattus Street where he refused to leave the home.

Maine State Police responded to the home and Thibodeau was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the two men knew each other and Thibodeau is believed to be one of the people who dropped Ayotte off at the hospital.

Thibodeau was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail where he will appear in Androscoggin District Court on Monday.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Sunday, November 5 to determine the cause and manner of death.

This comes as the Lewiston community is still picking up the pieces after the state’s deadliest mass shooting that killed 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

