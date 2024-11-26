Police: Man arrested after stealing $1700 worth of merchandise from Lululemon in Boston

BOSTON — A man has been arrested after stealing $1700 worth of merchandise from Lululemon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 800 Boylston Street for a report of a larceny in progress at the Lululemon located at the Prudential Mall.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, Michael Gouthro, 52, of Malden walking down a staircase towards the exit. Officers were able to stop the suspect and could see that his arm was pinned to his body as he was attempting to hide something.

After further investigation, officers recovered the stolen merchandise which still had the store tags on them. Officers were able to return approximately $1,770 in stolen merchandise back to the store manager.

Gouthro was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

