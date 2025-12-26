Police looking for Red Jeep possibly connected to Mass. jewelry store theft

BROOKLINE, MASS. — Police in Brookline are looking for a Red Jeep that possibly may be connected to a commercial breaking and entering that occurred back in April.

According to Brookline Police, the suspect targeted a local jewelry store and allegedly stole over $37k worth of jewelry.

The person involved appears to be a white male and is between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The subject was observed operating a Red Jeep Cherokee, with an unknown year or registration, which appears to have a decal on the top left front windshield and the top right corner of the rear window.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them are 617-730-2243.

The individual is not wanted at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

