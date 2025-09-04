Police issue warning about drink spiking ahead of new school year in Boston

BOSTON — As Boston fills with college students both local, national, and international, police are issuing a warning about spiked drinks for the new academic year.

Residents are reminded of the dangers of colorless, odorless, and tasteless drugs like Rohypnol (“roofies”), GHB, and Ketamine can be secretly placed in beverages.

Ingesting these drugs can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, unconsciousness, and other serious effects that leave victims vulnerable.

Boston Police are urging the public to take these precautions and look out for one another:

Always have your drink served directly by a bartender or server. Avoid accepting drinks from people you do not know or trust.

Keep your drink in sight at all times. Never leave it unattended.

If you need to leave your table, take your drink with you—even to the restroom.

Cover your drink when you are not actively drinking. Many innovative products are available to help safeguard your beverage.

Consider using drink-testing tools such as test strips or nail polish that detect the presence of drugs.

If you believe you have been the victim of drink spiking or any other criminal activity, report the incident as soon as possible to police.

