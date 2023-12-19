Police investigation in Wakefield prompts delays along Haverhill commuter rail line

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — An investigation in Wakefield on Tuesday morning prompted delays along the Haverhill commuter rail line.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a heavily damaged sedan near the commuter rail tracks on North Avenue at Prospect Street.

Wakefield firefighters, Wakefield police officers, Transit police officers, and Keolis officials were spotted at the scene of the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the car was struck by a passing train, but in a tweet, the MBTA said, “Haverhill Line passengers may experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity in Wakefield.”

The train, which departed Haverhill at 5:27 a.m., was ultimately terminated in Wakefield and passengers were accommodated by another train.

Some trains on the line were departing Haverhill “significantly behind schedule” due to the investigation.

⚠️ Haverhill Line Update



One track is now open for regular train service at Wakefield and normal service is resuming.



Passengers will continue to experience delays in both directions as trains must operate at reduced speed due to police activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 19, 2023

❌ Haverhill Line Train 200 (5:27 am from Haverhill) is terminated at Wakefield due to police activity. Passengers will be accommodated by Train 202. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) December 19, 2023

⚠️ Haverhill Line passengers may experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity in Wakefield.



🚍 Passengers between Reading and Oak Grove may consider MBTA Bus #137 for connection with the Orange Line. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) December 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

