Police investigation in Wakefield prompts delays along Haverhill commuter rail line

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — An investigation in Wakefield on Tuesday morning prompted delays along the Haverhill commuter rail line.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a heavily damaged sedan near the commuter rail tracks on North Avenue at Prospect Street.

Wakefield firefighters, Wakefield police officers, Transit police officers, and Keolis officials were spotted at the scene of the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the car was struck by a passing train, but in a tweet, the MBTA said, “Haverhill Line passengers may experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity in Wakefield.”

The train, which departed Haverhill at 5:27 a.m., was ultimately terminated in Wakefield and passengers were accommodated by another train.

Some trains on the line were departing Haverhill “significantly behind schedule” due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

