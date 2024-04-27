Police investigating death at an apartment in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating a death at an apartment in Lowell on Saturday morning.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon, the investigation is taking place at a home on Warren Street.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence at the Warren Street apartment.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

No additional information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

