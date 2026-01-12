Police investigating break-in, vandalism incident of East Providence church

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI — The East Providence Police Department is investigating a break-in and vandalism incident at Saint Martha’s Church that occurred overnight on Sunday, leaving the church unable to hold morning services.

Officers responded to the church at approximately 8 a.m., where they discovered significant damage, including vandalism of the altar, living quarters, and rectory. The break-in is believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, resulting in numerous broken windows and graffiti inside the building.

Detectives from the East Providence Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation into this incident.

The police are asking the community for assistance by reviewing surveillance footage and reporting any unusual individuals seen in the area during the time frame of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is urged to contact the East Providence Police at 401-435-7600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group