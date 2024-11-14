Police investigating after teen wounded in shooting at Boston home

BOSTON — Police officers and detectives swarmed a home in Boston overnight after a shooting left a teenager injured.

Officers were called to a home at 718 Cummins Highway in the city’s Mattapan section, not far from the Blue Hill Avenue MBTA stop, just before 2 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is said to be in stable condition.

Video from the scene showed the area flooded with flashing police lights as officers scoured the home for evidence. Glass on the front door was also shattered.

Police said investigators recovered ballistic damage during the sweep of the home.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

