Police investigating after person shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Dorchester Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Vesta Road at approximately 5 p.m. and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on any suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

