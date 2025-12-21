Police investigating after pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The Plymouth Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a person.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., when Plymouth police were dispatched to the area of 280 Court Street to reports of a person struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the individual is believed to have been a white GMC work van with white piping on the roof, silver rims, and damage to the front passenger side, including a possible blown headlight. Police say the vehicle was last seen going Northbound on Court Street (Route 3A) towards Kingston. Police finished off by saying that the license plate may have begun with a ‘W’ and ended with the number ‘65′.

The Plymouth Police Department asks that anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the department at 508-830-4218.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

