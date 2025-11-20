Local

Police investigating after golfer struck by pellet gun in Weston

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
WESTON, Mass. — Police are investigating after a golfer in Weston was allegedly struck by a pellet gun while out on the course Thursday.

Weston police say the male golfer was hit with some type of pellet to his side but it did not penetrate his clothing.

No one is in custody at the moment but police say they are investigating several leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

