Police investigating after Belmont shooting leaves victim hospitalized

BELMONT, Mass. — Police from multiple communities spent hours searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Belmont on Monday night that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Clark Lane just before 9:15 p.m. learned the suspected shooter and victim had fled the scene, according to the Belmont Police Department.

A Boston 25 photographer on the scene captured video of several evidence markers and at least one bullet casing on the ground near Pearson Road. It wasn’t well-lit, so investigators had flashlights on their heads as they searched.

A search of the area involving officers from Belmont, Watertown, Waltham, and Arlington led investigators to Mt. Auburn Hospital, where they found the gunshot victim undergoing treatment.

Police didn’t say if the suspect had been tracked down but they assured the public that the shooting wasn’t a random act of violence and that there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Belmont police detectives at 617-993-2550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

