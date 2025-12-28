Police investigating after 83-year-old man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Members of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and the Walpole police are investigating after an 83-year-old man died in a pedestrian crash.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Street, when the man was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the street.

The man was transported to a local hospital by the Walpole Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old, remained on the scene while authorities investigated. No charges have been immediately filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

