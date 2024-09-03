Police investigating after 2 people struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle in Boston late Monday night and taken to a hospital.

Police say the vehicle hit two people just before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mass. Ave and Albany Street. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Traffic was blocked off around 10:00 p.m. as police investigated.

Police have not made any arrests. The Boston Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

