Police investigate Christmas Day swatting call made on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a Christmas Day swatting call at an address matching that of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s residence in Roslindale.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a Boston officer, while on Mayor Wu’s detail, received a 911 call for a person shot inside the other unit of the two-family home that Mayor Wu lives in, according to the police report obtained by Boston 25.

The caller stated to the 911 dispatcher he had come home and found his wife cheating on him so he shot her and tied her up, according to the police report.

The officer at Wu’s residence stated that no shots were heard from where she was positioned outside and walked to the front of the home while waiting for additional units to arrive.

When additional crews arrived at the house, the officer knocked on both doors and everyone was safe and accounted for. The shooting was a hoax.

Swatting is a prank call made to authorities with the express purpose of luring them to a location – usually a home – where they are led to believe a horrific crime has been committed or is in progress. This results in a forceful response from local police or SWAT teams, who have no way of knowing the call is a hoax.

Boston 25 reached out to the mayor’s office but have not heard back on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

