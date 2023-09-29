Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with ambulance in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an ambulance in New Hampshire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Kinsley and Ash streets in Nashua around 11:30 p.m. found an ambulance and motorcycle that had collided, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as 36-year-old Nashua native Frederick Lassor, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Lassor turned onto Kinsley Street and struck the side of the ambulance, according to police. He was also said to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Detectives assigned to the Nashua Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are leading an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

