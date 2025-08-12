Police chase suspect arrested after being found hiding in tree in Malden

The suspect in an extended car chase through Malden on Monday is facing charges after police allegedly cornered and arrested the man after he attempted to hide from officers in a tree.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, Malden police allegedly spotted a car on Easton Avenue passing cars on the wrong side of the road.

Police pulled the car over, but before they could get to the driver’s window, Cypian allegedly took off, almost running over two kids.

Police lost sight of the car at one point, only to find it crashed near the intersection of Pierce and Salem Streets, with Cypian missing.

Officers called in K9s to track him and found him 30 feet up a tree behind a home on Bryant Street.

Officers told Cypian to come down or they would taser him.

Cypian allegedly then jumped onto the roof of a garage and tried to make a run for it again.

He was hit by four tasers -- and arrested.

Cypian’s being held on $10,000 dollars cash bail.

He is facing a litany of charges, including property damage, failure to stop, and resisting arrest.

He’s due back in court on September 8.

