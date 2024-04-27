Police breaking up pro-Palestinian protests at Northeastern

BOSTON — Protests over the war in the Middle East are continuing in schools across the country.

Massachusetts State police officers began clearing up the encampments at Northeastern University just before 7 a.m. Police also have been arresting people one by one as they break up protests.

The University says the students here on the quad are breaking their code of conduct.

Students hands are being zip tied behind their backs as they’re being told to sit down on the curb @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8SDZsp32Uz — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 27, 2024

The encampment at Northeastern is on Centennial Common and was created last week by a group calling on the university to divest from Israeli companies and denounce the ongoing war in Gaza.

The University issued a statement on Saturday morning:

“Earlier this morning the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) — in cooperation with local law enforcement partners — began clearing an unauthorized encampment on the university’s Boston campus. What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern. Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including “Kill the Jews,” crossed the line. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus.”

Students are now being arrested one by one @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SAHwXJH6e3 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 27, 2024

Many students tell us they won’t leave until they get a seat at the table with the school.

Police on Saturday morning are also lining the building where the arrested students have been taken as other protesters bang on the windows.

Protestors at Northeastern University have locked arms to protect their encampment and are chanting through a megaphone, Boston Police and Mass State Police have surrounded the area @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AQaWgFPdOz — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group