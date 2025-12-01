Police arrest Milford man after armed gas station robbery

MILFORD, MASS. — A man was taken into custody last night after an armed robbery at a Milford gas station.

Adam Busuito, 34, of Milford, is facing charges of robbery armed and masked, assault to rob while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery on an officer, and a list of additional charges.

According to the Milford Police Department, on Sunday November 30 at around 7:22 p.m., an employee from Riverside Gas on Main Street called 911 reporting that a man wearing a black mask and grey shirt had stolen several packs of cigarettes after unsuccessfully attempting to take money from the register.

Police soon determined that the incident was an armed robbery involving a firearm.

Members of the Milford Police Department and Massachusetts State Police responded to assist in the search for the suspect and weapon.

At approximately 8:10PM, officers located the suspect on Green Street and took him into custody.

A gun was located behind Honey Dew Donuts on Main Street a short time later, and a discarded black “Ghostface” mask consistent with those worn by the suspect.

According to Police, Busuito also had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Boston District Court.

Busuito was arraigned and held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

