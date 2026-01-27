Local

Police are seeking two suspects for breaking into Boston EMS bay

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston breaking and entering suspects (Boston Police)
By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are looking to the public for help in identifying two people who broke into a Boston EMS bay over the weekend.

The breaking and entering incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 2100 Dorchester Ave.

The two suspects reportedly used a tool to access the rear door of the Boston EMS bay before being confronted by EMTs, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police described the first suspect as a white male in his late 20s with a slim build, long brown hair, and a mustache. He was seen wearing glasses and a green Carhartt jacket.

Police described the second suspect as a white female in her late 20s with a slim build and dirty blonde hair of medium length. She was seen wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Boston Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 800-494-TIPS, or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submitting a tip online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read