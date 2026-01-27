Police are seeking two suspects for breaking into Boston EMS bay

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are looking to the public for help in identifying two people who broke into a Boston EMS bay over the weekend.

The breaking and entering incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 2100 Dorchester Ave.

The two suspects reportedly used a tool to access the rear door of the Boston EMS bay before being confronted by EMTs, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police described the first suspect as a white male in his late 20s with a slim build, long brown hair, and a mustache. He was seen wearing glasses and a green Carhartt jacket.

Police described the second suspect as a white female in her late 20s with a slim build and dirty blonde hair of medium length. She was seen wearing a black North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Boston Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 800-494-TIPS, or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or submitting a tip online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

