Police in 2 Mass. towns urge residents to be vigilant after string of breaking-and-entering cases

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Police departments in at least two Massachusetts towns are warning residents to be vigilant of people breaking into homes.

That’s as residential breaking and entering incidents are being investigated by both Bellingham and Uxbridge Police.

Bellingham Police released surveillance video from inside a garage, showing a man walking in. In the video, the man appears to be in sweats and New Balance sneakers. He walks into the open garage and starts looking around.

Police didn’t indicate whether or not anything was stolen from the home.

Not too far away in Uxbridge, police are investigating three breaking and entering incidents that happened in the last week.

Police say in these instances, a medium, tall man with a slim build, wearing dark athletic clothing was seen “exercising” in the area during the time of those break-ins.

They haven’t said if they believe those break-ins are connected to the one in Bellingham.

Uxbridge Police said all three happened in the middle of the day in residential neighborhoods when people were not home.

They’re reminding people to keep security systems maintained and on.

Police are saying if something feels suspicious it probably is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

