Police: 2 facing charges after Plymouth resident pistol-whipped during violent home invasion

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after police say a Plymouth resident was pistol-whipped during a violent home invasion on Wednesday morning.

Marianne Sullivan, 47, of Plymouth, was arrested on charges of home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (including a handgun), assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace, according to the Plymouth Police Department. John Santiago, 24, also of Plymouth, is facing the same charges.

Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on the 200 block of Summer Street around 9 a.m. encountered an injured resident who said that they had been pistol-whipped by two suspects who had fled the area.

An investigation revealed that Sullivan and Santiago approached the home, smashed a Ring camera, forced their way inside, and assaulted the victim, according to police.

Investigators tracked down and arrested Sullivan at a housing development in West Plymouth. Santiago, who wasn’t with Sullivan, later surrendered to the police.

Police believe this was a targeted crime as the victims and suspects knew each other.

Detectives have executed search warrants and are continuing to investigate the incident.

