Plymouth Police asking for public’s help in search for missing 12-year-old boy

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Gideon Farnsworth of Plymouth was last seen at 8:30 PM on Friday in the area of Carver Road/Esta Road in Plymouth.

Farnsworth was believed to be carrying a drawstring-style backpack.

Farnsworth stands about 5′1″, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with white lettering that reads “the wilds”, blue jeans, and sneakers. He may also be wearing a light grey, zipper-style, sweatshirt with black sleeves.

Gideon Farnsworth of Plymouth (Plymouth Police Department)

The Plymouth Police Department added on their Facebook page that “Farnsworth is a ‘survival enthusiast’ who frequents the woods and is known to construct his own shelters.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Farnsworth is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 508-830-4218.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

