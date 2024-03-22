Plymouth officer puts on ‘dancing with our stars’ fundraiser to support the Town’s small businesses

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Police Officer Joseph Linscott will be battling it out with some of the Town’s most talented dancers on Friday.

According to the department, Officer Linscott is dancing for the “Plymouth One Fund” which was created to be a lifeline for the Town’s small businesses.

“Our small businesses need our collective support to continue to make our town thrive,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz is a special judge for the event.

Click the link here to learn more on donations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group