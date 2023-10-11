Worker dies after falling from forklift at Abington recycling company, DA says

ABINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly industrial accident at a waste management company on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to Troupe Waste and Recycling on Bedford Street around 1:40 p.m. for a report of an employee who fell off a forklift found a man had sustained serious injuries, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 67-year-old Donald Schaefer of Braintree.

A preliminary investigation shows Schaefer was working with two other men to offload multiple steel container bottoms using a forklift. Officials say Schaefer was standing on top of one of the loads to provide a counterweight when unfortunately the load shifted and he fell to the ground. Several of the steel container bottoms fell on top of Schaefer.

His coworkers immediately pushed the load off of him and called police.

The incident remains under investigation by Abington Police, OSHA, and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

