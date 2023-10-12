Six horses removed from Plympton property amid animal abuse investigation, police say

PLYMPTON, Mass. — Amid an animal neglect investigation, authorities removed several horses from a Plympton residence on Thursday.

Plympton Police say they received several reports of animal abuse at a property on Lake Street. In conjunction with the MSPCA, officers served a warrant at that property.

Six horses were removed and taken into custody by wildlife officials, according to police. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into this property and the allegations of abuse remain under investigation by the MSPCA.

It is unclear at this time if any criminal charges will be filed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

