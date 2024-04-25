Police: Suspects stole struck, smashed storefront and carried off ATM from Kingston gas station

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public for surveillance video of suspicious activity after a reported smash-and-grab at a gas station early Thursday morning.

According to Kingston Police, a white pickup truck was stolen and used to smash out the front of the Mobil gas station on Main Street a little after 4 a.m. The suspects then allegedly stole an ATM and then left the ATM and the stolen truck in a remote area of town.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Investigators say they’re pursuing several pieces of evidence but are reaching out to residents for help.

They’re asking anyone who lives on the streets and surrounding neighborhoods of:

Allerton Street, Plymouth

80-160 Main Street, Kingston

Smelt Pond Road and Raboth Road, Kingston

To check any home surveillance cameras between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. for suspicious persons or vehicles idling in the area.

Kingston Police say officers will canvass these neighborhoods door to door as well.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Det. Lt. Mike Skowyra at mskowyra@kpdmass.org or 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group