Police: OUI suspect with warrants leads Plymouth officers on low-speed chase, crashes car into tree

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Wareham man with warrants led officers on a low-speed chase Monday night, eventually crashing the car and fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

37-year-old Geoffrey Chandler is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and destruction of property under $1,200.

Officers responding to a call for an erratic operator in South Plymouth around 11 p.m. found a vehicle doing donuts around a median in the area of Raymond Road and Little Sandy Pond Road, according to Plymouth Police.

Officer Kevin Ciavarra reportedly activated his blue lights and engaged in a low-speed pursuit with the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle drove onto a lawn, then back onto Little Sand Pond Road before fishtailing and striking a tree.

The driver, Chandler, fled from police on foot but was quickly apprehended. Officers on the scene say he was under the influence.

Investigators later learned that Chandler had two outstanding warrants for a litany of charges, including, threats, two counts of strangulation, witness intimidation, two counts of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny over $1,200.

