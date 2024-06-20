Man arrested for allegedly asking two juveniles to perform sexual act at Hingham beach

HINGHAM, Mass. — A man with no current home address was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to coerce two juveniles into sex acts last week.

27-year-old Benjamin Hirtle is charged with two counts of enticing a child under the age of 16.

According to Hingham Police, on June 13, two juveniles reported that a man, later identified as Hirtle, approached them on Bathing Beach and asked that they perform a sexual act.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Hirtle and arrested him without incident.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group