Deadly high-speed motorcycle crash in Hingham under investigation

HINGHAM, Mass. — A motorcyclist died after allegedly striking a curb near the Derby Street shops in Hingham late Thursday night.

Officers responding to the intersection of Whiting Street at Derby Street around 10:37 p.m. for a report of a crash found a single motorcycle crashed into the front yard of a residence and its driver severely injured, according to Hingham Police.

The motorcyclist was transported to South Shore Hospital but did not survive their injuries. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Derby Street when they passed a vehicle on the right and struck the median curb on Whiting Street.

The force of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from the seat while the motorcycle continued on into the yard at 173 Whiting Street, according to police.

The area remained closed to traffic until 1 a.m.

The crash is under investigation by Hingham Police, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

