Bridgewater Little League team heading to New England Regionals: ‘Couldn’t be any more excited’

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Bridgewater Little League team headed to Bristol, CT for the New England Regionals. Some players said they’ve been dreaming of this moment and are excited to experience it with their teammates and families.

“We’re the number one team in Massachusetts,” said Micah Poulter, 3rd base/pitcher.

Some parents of the team showed off handmade signs as piles of water, Gatorades, and snacks got loaded onto the bus.

“We going to go and play some regional baseball and try to get to the Little League World Series,” said Jake Tayag, second base/left field.

Some players say the team has been together for a while and has a special bond.

“This year everyone’s really came along everyone plays a part and we all treat each other really nice,” said Jake Florence, catcher.

The team manager said the kids just really love playing baseball and their passion is paying off.

“We’re just enjoying the ride we never thought we’d be in this position,” said Rich Florence, Manager, “The community has been so special in Bridgewater, the kids have been wonderful to each other, great teammates they pick each other up.

The team said they also got a little help from their team mascot, a stuffed animal called “Monkey king.”

Bridgewater little league monkey king

“[A player’s] brother brought this monkey when we played Melrose in the state semi-finals and we won the states so we just kept it up,” said Cameron Goodwin, shortstop.

Some proud parents handed their sons a goody bag and planted good luck kisses on their cheeks as they got onto the bus.

“I couldn’t be any more excited for this team they deserve it they worked hard and they’re just a wonderful group of people,” said Kristen Tayag, parent.

The team said they hope to win regionals so they can make it to the Little League World Series.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group