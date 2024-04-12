Bobcat spotted in West Bridgewater tree

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Authorities responding to a cat stuck in a tree call on Friday got more than they bargained for on arrival.

Although technically speaking there was a “cat” in a tree, it wasn’t the type of feline you’d want wandering into your house.

West Bridgewater Police snapped a few pictures of a bobcat sitting in a tree at the intersection of Manley Street and West Street.

West Bridgewater bobcat in tree (West Bridgewater Police Department)

“We would have called the Fire Department for a cat in a tree but….. it was just a bobcat!” police wrote in a social media post.

Bobcats are the only wild cats now found in Massachusetts and can live in a variety of habitats, including residential areas, according to MassWildlife.

For more information about dealing with bobcats in residential areas, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group