Plane makes gear-up landing at Cape Cod airport

HYANNIS, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made a gear-up landing at an airport on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning.

A Piper PA-24 with two people on board landed with its gear up at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis around 10 a.m., according to the FAA.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two people on the plane were hurt in the rough landing.

Video from the airport showed workers inspecting the plane’s underbelly.

The plane was ultimately loaded onto a massive flatbed truck and towed away.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local authorities for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group