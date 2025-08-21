FALMOUTH, Mass. — A plane made a safe landing on Cape Cod after running out of fuel on Thursday.

The Falmouth Police Department says officers and firefighters responded after the small plane was forced to land on Black Beach.

The plane appeared to land safely and fully intact.

Black Beach is located next to the Great Sippewissett Marsh in Falmouth

Plane lands on Falmouth beach after running out of fuel (Falmouth Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

