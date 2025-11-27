Pine Street Inn serving up 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in Boston

BOSTON — The Pine Street Inn served up more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need this year.

Volunteers and notable names like Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Ed Markey, and Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov helped in the efforts Thursday morning.

The organization supports about 2,400 individuals, both homeless and in shelters, each day.

President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie said, “At thanksgiving everybody’s going home, but if you’re here at pine street you don’t have a home to go to. So we try to make today as festive as we can.”

Downie continued, “One of the things I say to people is I hope next year you’re not here. And you’re having thanksgiving in your own house.”

The Pine Street Thanksgiving menu included 120 turkeys, 140 lbs. of stuffing, 280 lbs. of cranberry sauce, 1,000 lbs. of mashed potatoes, 50 gallons of gravy, 550 lbs. of mixed vegetables, and 500 lbs. of fruit salad.

The Boston Bruins donated pies for dessert.

“We all live in the city, there’s a lot of people who are not able to have food on the table, who are not able to be in the situation to have thanksgiving dinners so I think its important to put a spotlight on it,” said Nikita Zadorov.

Mayor Michelle Wu commented on the success of the Pine Street Inn, calling them the national model for how to end homelessness.

“At this point they now have more beds that are permanent housing that they manage and run rather than are temporary shelter beds. And we know that’s what works,” said Wu.

Not only was there dinner indoors, volunteers also filled 150 outreach bags to hand out to the unhoused Thanksgiving afternoon across Boston.

