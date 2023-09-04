Local

Photo of Northern Lights shared from Mount Washington Observatory

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Photo of Northern Lights shared from Mount Washington Observatory (Mount Washington Observatory)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

The Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized within the Granite State?

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, a brief clearing allowed a rare look at the Northern Lights from New England, the Mount Washington Observatory shared.

A faint green light could be seen on the horizon and a few pillars of the iconic heavenly beams could be seen by the Big Dipper.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read