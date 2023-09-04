Photo of Northern Lights shared from Mount Washington Observatory

The Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country? Localized within the Granite State?

Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, a brief clearing allowed a rare look at the Northern Lights from New England, the Mount Washington Observatory shared.

A faint green light could be seen on the horizon and a few pillars of the iconic heavenly beams could be seen by the Big Dipper.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

